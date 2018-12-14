Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Christmas Card Features Previously Unseen Photo From Their Wedding Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their fans a special treat today with the unveiling of their first Christmas card as husband and wife. The card features a never-before-seen photo from their reception at Frogmore House in May. In the black-and-white snap, you can see Harry and Meghan looking at the celebratory fireworks. The newlyweds have their arms around each other, creating a very romantic picture.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” read the caption on Kensington Palace’s Instagram post. “The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The photo is particularly special when you remember that Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception was a private event. The media saw the newly married couple leave for the reception in a vintage sports care but other than that, there were no official photos from the party at Frogmore House. So it gives fans a little sneak peek into what went on.

Duchess Meghan wore a white halter-back gown designed by Stella McCartney to her wedding reception while Harry wore a classic tuxedo.

The photo got some rave reviews from followers of Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

“What an awesome Christmas card! I truly wish the two of you all the best!” one person wrote while another commented with a keen observation, “They’re so in love, they are wrapped around each other and still holding hands.”

As Cosmopolitan reports, Meghan and Harry will be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth this year at the Sandringham estate. This won’t be the first time that Meghan will be at Sandringham, as last year she joined the family celebrations there alongside her then fiance. She was seen participating in the walkabout the royal family does every year after they attend Christmas service. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children are also expected to be at Sandringham this year for Christmas as well.

There were rumors that Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland received an invitation from the queen to join them at Sandringham, but according to an article by Yahoo Style UK, it appears that those reports were untrue.

“My understanding is that she’s not going,” said royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. “I don’t think that’s because they weren’t able to or anything like that, I just think it’s not usual for in-laws to go.”