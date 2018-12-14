Miley Cyrus Almost Doesn’t Recognize Her Own Song With Jimmy Fallon

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singer and actress Miley Cyrus faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a game of “Name That Song,” reports Entertainment Tonight. At one point in the game, one of Cyrus’s own songs, “Party In The U.S.A,” came on and she struggled for an embarrassingly long time trying to guess it.

The object of the challenge is to guess a random song covered by the show’s band The Roots as they play it one instrument at a time, layering it together as it slowly becomes clearer. The first two points went to Fallon as he correctly guessed Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” and Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer then tied the game after beating Fallon to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” The fifth song, Cyrus’s “Party In The U.S.A.,” tripped up the duo, and although Cyrus eventually beat Fallon to the buzzer, it took her quite a long time to do so.

“It took you that long to get that one?” Fallon asked jokingly after pretending to get upset and walking away from the podium. “I wish I had a no. 1 song they could play.”

Cyrus responded with, “That I don’t even recognize?” proving that she could poke fun at herself.

Despite Cyrus winning the tie-breaker, the sixth and final song of the challenge, worth 10,000 points, went to Fallon after he correctly guessed Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.”

After the game, the two sat down to talk about Cyrus’s current plans and career trajectory. She revealed that she had participated in a recent collaboration with Mark Ronson on the single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and announced that her new song would be released at midnight on Friday. The single was a cover of John Lennon’s classic Christmas song, “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over,” which she recorded with Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

“[Ronson and I] made a lot of our music at Electric Lady, here in New York. So we went to Electric Lady with Sean Ono Lennon, and we got to cut ‘War Is Over,’ and we’re also doing it on SNL…We wanted to do a Christmas song and I don’t think anything could speak louder about what’s going on right now than ‘War Is Over.'”

The singer then went on to reveal how much she loved working with Sean, telling Fallon that it had been “amazing” working with him.

“His voice is so special, but I think more than just inheriting the voice, or the way he looks, it’s about the magic that he has,” she added. “And I think that’s what he’s inherited more than anything, is just this radiant magic.”