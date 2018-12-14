‘Nuts’ And ‘Weak’ — Departing Dem Senator Dishes On What GOP Lawmakers Really Think Of Trump

President Donald Trump has had to fend off suppositions from some in the media who suggested that he had ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to violate federal elections law, as well as the notion that he and Cohen tried to secure a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, based on what court documents released over the past week have suggested.

Russians even tried to create “political synergy” with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to previous reporting from the Inquisitr. Things are appearing to go south for the president — and members of his own party are starting to at least privately acknowledge the difficulties of aligning themselves with the president.

That’s the story, at least according to one outgoing Democratic lawmaker. While being interviewed on MSNBC, Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri explained that Republicans, behind closed doors and definitely out of earshot of the president, have begun to turn on Trump.

They call him “nuts” and “weak,” and say he “doesn’t really understand government,” McCaskill explained, according to reporting from the Huffington Post. Republicans complain on Capitol Hill that Trump “doesn’t care to understand anything complicated, asks and says the most unbelievable things in meetings that clearly shows he doesn’t understand the subject matter,” and has “no intellectual curiosity,” she added.

McCaskill doesn’t sympathize much with Republican lawmakers who make these complaints, however — if they’re unwilling to call out Trump in public, they have only themselves to blame if they’re seen as complicit with him and his sordid actions and statements.

“I'd be lying if I didn’t say I was worried about this place," outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill said in her farewell address, adding the Senate is "no longer the world's greatest deliberative body." pic.twitter.com/jzJtGBvfkl — POLITICO (@politico) December 13, 2018

“I believe history will judge down the line those members of the Republican Party who have silently looked down and think they can just wait this out, without even speaking up about the level of lying that goes on,” McCaskill said.

The outgoing senator, who lost a re-election bid last month in her home state, isn’t the only one to suggest Republicans are starting to waver on their political leader. Los Angeles Times White House correspondent Eli Stokols, also speaking on MSNBC earlier in the week, suggested that he had had conversations with Republicans, too, who had told him they were starting to back away from the president.

Members of the GOP are especially worried about more evidence implicating the president of wrongdoing in the Russia investigation.

“[Republicans on Capitol Hill] are starting to tell me privately — some of them — if there’s obvious evidence, the bottom’s going to fall out,” Stokols said, per additional reporting from the Inquisitr.