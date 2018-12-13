Strange Royal Tradition Means Meghan And Harry May Spend Christmas Morning Apart

It is supposed to be a perfect Christmas for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after a year which included their spectacular royal wedding and the announcement that they were expecting their first child.

Even since they first went public with their relationship, Harry and Meghan have been almost inseparable. But as Cosmopolitan has reported, a strange royal tradition means they could end up having to spend Christmas morning apart.

The pair is planning to spend their first Christmas as a married couple together with the queen and other members of the royal family at her Sandringham residence in Norfolk.

But as Cosmo has revealed, an age-old royal tradition means they could end up spending the first part of the day apart. According to Darren McGrady, a former chef to the royal household, it is a tradition that on Christmas morning, female royals take breakfast in their bedrooms while the male members of the royal family have breakfast together downstairs.

To some, this might seem like a very outdated tradition, but to many others, it is one of the quirky traditions that makes the royal family so special.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It also seems likely that Meghan might be pretty hungry by the time Christmas lunch is served at 1 p.m., too. As McGrady explained, while the men tuck into a full breakfast of “eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys,” up in their rooms, the women are more likely to eat “a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee.”

But don’t think that Meghan will be going hungry for long. As McGrady explained in an article for the Daily Mail last year, the royals will be served with a full Christmas lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings.

Not long after lunch, at 4 p.m., Meghan will also be treated to afternoon tea along with various cakes, scones, and sandwiches in addition to plenty of Earl Grey.

It seems likely that Harry and Meghan will first see each on Christmas Day at around 11 a.m. when the entire royal family set off for their traditional church service at nearby St. Mary Magdalene church.

Once they return from chuch, the family will meet together for pre-lunch drinks. Meghan is likely to join most of the royals in enjoying a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne, while the queen will be sipping a gin and Dubonnet and her husband Prince Phillip will enjoy a beer. This could well be the first time that Meghan gets to properly wish her husband a Happy Christmas.

And if the formalities of the day get too much for Meghan, she can always take a leaf from Princess Diana’s book and nip down to the kitchens to chat with the staff and sneak a second helping of her favorite dessert.