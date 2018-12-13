Meghan Markle Frustrated By Not Being Able To Stand Up For Herself Amid Kate Feud Rumors

Meghan Markle is becoming increasingly frustrated that British royal protocol is preventing her from defending herself, and her family, as rumors about a growing feud between her and Kate Middleton continue to swirl.

According to Us Weekly, Meghan is someone who is used to employing her voice to stand up for herself and those closest to her. But established protocol concerning the British royal family dictates that she must keep a dignified silence — regardless of what people are saying about her.

A royal insider, who spoke to the magazine anonymously, said “She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling.”

“She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her,” the source continued. “She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan used to be a prominent social media user, but as part of her transition from being a successful actress to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she closed all of her accounts down.

It is traditional for the British royal family to ignore all media speculation as concerns the private lives of their members — except in the most exceptional circumstances, when a formal statement will be issued.

Her feelings on the matter may have grown more acute over the past few weeks, as speculation has mounted over alleged growing tensions between Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, in opposition to brother William — and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Those rumors developed after it was revealed that Meghan’s key aide, Samantha Cohen — who was a key figure behind planning for the royal wedding earlier this year — was resigning from her role. There were subsequent reports that Meghan and Kate had fallen out after Meghan reportedly “b****cked” one of Kate’s staff, per the Courier Mail.

Royal insiders have since claimed that Meghan is referred to as “Duchess difficult” among the royal staff. There have also been claims that William and Harry have grown apart over the former’s concerns over the alleged antics of his brother’s new wife.

The news that the two couples would be spending Christmas apart — with Harry and Meghan joining the queen at her Sandringham residence, while William and Kate will be spending the festive season with Kate’s family — have only added fuel to the raging rumors.

Hopefully all of the members of the British royal family have a more restful, and less rumor-filled, holiday season in the days to come.