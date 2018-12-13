Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Receives Backlash After Calling Out Contestants For Not Speaking English

It looks like Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has earned a bad reputation online just a few days before the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant.

Per a report by E! News, online footage recently surfaced where the 24-year-old beauty queen was captured calling attention to two of her fellow contestants — Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie.

Per the report, the video was uploaded by Miss Colombia Valeria Morales on her Instagram Live where Miss USA was featured having a conversation with Miss Australia Francesca Hung and Valeria.

In the video, Summers asked the two women what do they think about Miss Vietnam.

“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles],” Summers mimicked Miss Vietnam, and then burst out laughing. “She’s adorable,” Summers added.

Morales then asked Summers “how,” and she did the imitation again.

According to the report, further into the video, Sarah Summers also brought up Miss Cambodia — and pointed out her English-language abilities.

“Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine?” she said in the video. “Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time.”

“Poor Cambodia,” she added.

As the video went viral on Instagram and other social media platforms, many people reacted angrily to the comments and slammed Summers for pointing out people’s inability to speak in English because Miss Universe is an international competition.

“You are in a [competition] called Miss Universe and not in an English class my dear!” one person criticized Summers. “I think this is not a good example of being a queen.”

“These 3 are immature ladies and they are not worthy of representing Miss Universe crowd,” another commentator wrote on the Instagram video. Another person added the following comment.

“Think before you post, especially if you’re representing your country. What a shame and you’re not even thinking that the event for Ms Universe would actually be held in an Asian country. English is not a basis for intelligence, it is just another language like every other country has [sic].”

Per the report, many people also questioned Summers’ eligibility to remain in the contest after her, as many people think, “derogatory” remarks.

“Well, I seriously don’t want to see the next miss universe saying stuff like this,” another person wrote to express their disappointment.

While most of the commentators condemned Sarah Summers’ remarks, a few people also came to her rescue and pointed out that she might have not have intended to offend anyone.