Kim Kardashian Flaunts Enviable Curves In Tight Leggings As She Steps Out With Sister Khloe

Kim and Khloe Kardashian never let their fashion guard down — not even for a trip to the pet store.

The two sisters were spotted heading to a PetsMart shop together on Wednesday, and Khloe even carried a new pet in a small box as they exited the store in style, according to the Daily Mail. Kim, 38, was seen wearing skin-tight black rubber leggings that showcased her world-famous assets, as well as a blue North Face coat, which she paired with high heel ankle boots. She wore her signature dark locks into a sleek ponytail and had perfectly applied and natural-looking makeup on, as she paraded down the street with a plastic bag full of supplies.

Khloe, on the other hand, rocked a much sportier combo, consisting of a black fleece jacket over three-quarters length leggings that also hugged her curvy figure. She had a plaid shirt tied around her waist, and completed the look with a pair of sneakers, a beanie hat, and some dark sunglasses. The 34-year-old carried a small box from the store, which could possibly mean her baby daughter True got a new pet to play with. The two members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan appeared joyful as they filmed scenes for their hit reality TV show, with cameramen following their every move.

The famous family is clearly gearing up for Christmas, which will be held at Kim and Kanye West’s house this year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has shown off the dozens of carefully-wrapped gifts under her Christmas trees, which will certainly leave the small ones in the family very happy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to show off the vast array of presents displayed under her many Christmas trees and asked her nearly 71 million followers what they thought about her festive decorations. “With or without the red?” she asked, referring to the red babbles she had put up on one of the trees.

But one person who probably won’t be joining their epic Christmas bash is Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, despite his efforts to try and convince both her and the family to make that happen. His ex Kourtney reportedly thinks he should spend the holidays with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes, and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet,” a source said.