Visitors to the Trump White House are taking the faux cranberries as souveniers.

First Lady Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees have gotten so much attention on and off of social media and now they are being plucked of their fake berries. The faux topiary trees which line the hallway leading to the East Garden Room are attracting unwanted attention from White House visitors and so they are slowly balding.

The Daily Mail says that visitors to the White House have been breaking off branches and berries from Melania Trump’s fake trees and pocketing them as mementos. Thousands of people every day take tours through the White House to see the holiday decorations and view the red trees for timed tours.

Over 20k people have marched through the White House on scheduled tours, plus others have visited for open houses and holiday tours hosted by Melania and Donald Trump.

Each year some daring visitors take an ornament or two from the White House Christmas trees, but this year has been a particular problem.

“Every year the holiday decorations are a target for daring visitors looking for the perfect souvenir from their visit to the federal building that doubles as the first family’s residence and the president’s official workspace.”

But because the red trees don’t have ornaments per se, they have not been guarded as strictly by the Secret Service as the trees with the collectible or Melania’s “Be Best” ornaments.

“Melania Trump’s artificial cranberry trees are some of the only decorations that are in grabbing distance and do not attract as much scrutiny from Secret Service agents guarding the presidential mansion as rooms that are filled with historical artifacts.”

Melania Trump says she chose the color red as a theme this year because the color stands for valor and bravery.

The Daily Caller says that the red faux trees, made famous by the many online memes, ranging from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale to the creepy twins from the Kubrick film The Shining, are drawing more attention than usual from visitors this year. The first lady has taken a lot of ribbing for the red trees which have been called “Christmas from Hell” and the “red Christmas trees of death.”

Trump responded by saying that everyone has different taste, but she thinks they look “fantastic.”

At a recent appearance at Liberty University, she told the crowd that she hoped they would come to visit and see the decor for themselves.