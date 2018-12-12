Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Will Propose ‘Soon’

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are said to be in a very good place in their relationship at the moment. The couple are doing so well that the actor is allegedly planning to propose to the singer in the very near future.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Us Weekly, Taylor Swift could find herself an engaged woman very soon. Sources tell the magazine that Joe Alwyn is head over heels in love with his girlfriend and wants to propose to her “soon.”

“Joe is very keen on proposing soon, but he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special,” an insider told the outlet of the couple’s relationship status.

The source goes on to add that Swift is going to be “over the moon” and that Alwyn is the singer’s “dream guy,” adding that “she can be herself with Joe.”

As many fans know, Taylor and Joe have been dating since May 2017. However, they have kept their relationship extremely private, which is something that Swift has failed to do in the past. The couple have rarely even been seen in public together, and don’t like to talk about one another in the media. “Joe doesn’t care about being in the spotlight,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, with an engagement seemingly on the way, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn will likely be talking babies soon as well. The insider claims that the singer wants lots of kids, and that she wants them with Joe.

“Taylor has always said she wants a big family, and she sees herself having kids with Joe.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor couldn’t be happier with her life right now. Her career, which has always been hot, is still on track, and her love for Joe is only growing stronger.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” a source previously told People Magazine of the “Reputation” singer and her man.

However, because Swift and Alwyn’s relationship has become so private, fans can’t help but wonder if they’ll even share their engagement news with the world when it happens.

Meanwhile, since Christmas is right around the corner, perhaps Taylor Swift will get the biggest surprise of her life and be gifted a diamond engagement ring by Joe Alwyn this holiday season.