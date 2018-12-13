Twitter Mocks Michael Cohen For Ironic Hillary Clinton Tweet From Three Years Ago

Almost exactly three years ago, on December 19, 2015, disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted something that now has the tweetosphere laughing at him after the latest developments in his case.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former attorney was sentenced to three years in prison for his criminal activity during Trump’s campaign in 2016, as the Inquisitr previously reported. After the news was announced, Twitter dug up his tweet from three years ago and pointed out the hilarious irony in his words.

“When you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!” he wrote to Hillary Clinton on the social media site.

Almost since the day Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015, Republicans and their voters have been chanting “lock her up” at Trump’s instruction. Cohen’s tweet was just another in a long string of comments of that nature, many of them shared to Twitter.

This past August, Cohen deleted that tweet according to TIME Magazine, but his critics have not forgotten his words, with them being stored away in the annals of numerous publications. And while Cohen was sentenced to three years behind bars today, Clinton is likely preparing for a lovely, cheerful family Christmas at home.

Twitter users were quick to take to the social media site to rag on Cohen, considering he is the one about to do time for “defrauding America.” Some posted photos of Clinton laughing raucously, and many shared screenshots of Cohen’s original tweet, with sarcastic commentary of their own in the caption.

Life comes at you something something pic.twitter.com/8c51K3P4lG — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 12, 2018

This tweet was sent 36 months ago, which is the exact same prison term Michael Cohen was sentenced to just minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/uBMFmEUTZ9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 12, 2018

Damn, Michael Cohen….. Talk about a tweet that didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/g7x1gt1aGv — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 12, 2018

Karma: #MichaelCohen being sentenced to 3 years of prison almost exactly 3 years to the day after sending this tweet. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZzqJKpXWTP — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 12, 2018

Further irony comes in the fact that while Clinton has been enjoying a relaxed life since she lost the election in November 2016, those who are associated with Trump, his campaign, and his administration have been dropping like flies as investigations surrounding his illicit dealings have gained momentum.

Back in August, Cohen entered a guilty plea on eight charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and false financial statements. At the time, it was believed he could potentially face up to 65 years in prison. Many critics of the current administration were hopeful that Cohen’s cooperation with investigators would lead to more information that could implicate Trump himself and possibly lead to his indictment.

Others who have been taken down by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations include George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. Mueller still has a long list of people he is currently investigating for their involvement, including Trump’s own children Ivanka and Donald Jr.