Matt Damon Has Dinner With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus

Matt Damon was spotted grabbing dinner with his best friend’s ex-girlfriend, People is reporting. But no worries — no funny business here. Damon is set to host 2018’s Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, and the host is always known to dine out with writers and producers of the show the week leading up to the live show. Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, just so happens to be a producer for Saturday Night Live. Damon and Shookus were seen eating on Tuesday night at Lattanzi Restaurant.

Shookus and Affleck dated for over a year before splitting in August. A week after their breakup, Affleck entered treatment for his alcohol addiction. A source said that Shookus wanted to focus on family, work, and friends “after having focused on Ben for so long.”

“She will always care about him, but wants him to take care of himself,” said the source.

As for Affleck’s relationship with Damon, however, the two remain close. A source said that Damon “has and will always be there for Ben” and has stuck by his friend’s side through rehab.

“They have been friends for years,” said the source.

Looks like Matt Damon is still friendly with his buddy Ben Affleck’s ex.https://t.co/9ilTF7jHiw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 12, 2018

The two shot to stardom together in 1998 after winning Oscars for writing Good Will Hunting in 1998. Twenty years later and the pair is still going strong, their most recent outing being in Los Angeles when the two witnessed the Boston Red Sox win the world series in late October. According to another article from People, Affleck has been busy gearing up for the holidays with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and their three children. The two are said to be dedicated to co-parenting and being together as a family despite not being together romantically.

“They make a really solid unit, married or not,” said a source.

Damon, on the other hand, has been super busy preparing for Saturday’s show. It’s tradition for Tuesdays to be one of the longest nights for the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live, as they spend late nights writing sketches. Some may think Damon and Shookus probably saw their dinner — even with tons of paparazzi — as a welcome break. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two weren’t even off the clock as they ate, as they were seen discussing ideas. Damon even scribbled notes on a napkin.

“They got along very well and there was no tension at all,” said the source. “They seemed to have a nice friendship and like they have worked together in the past.”