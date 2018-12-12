Fox News Mistakenly Renames President ‘David’ Trump

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the slip up.

After two years in office on top of decades in the public eye, it would seem that the name Donald Trump is somewhat ubiquitous, being the central theme to hundreds if not thousands of headlines on a daily basis. It appears, however, that despite the president’s newsworthiness, not everybody can get his name right. Yahoo! Finance reports that Fox News made a major error when labeling the president’s photograph this week.

During the East Coast airing of The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday, December 11, host Laura Ingraham and her guests were discussing the runner-ups for Time‘s “Person of the Year.” During the discussion, a graphic appeared on screen, showing the photographs of six of the contenders.

Robert Mueller, Meghan Markle, Vladamir Putin, Christine Blasey-Ford, and Moon Jae-In all graced the screen — along with one of the world’s most famous faces –President Donald Trump. Trump was featured in the bottom-right corner of the graphic.

The label underneath his photo incorrectly identified the president as “David Trump.” The show’s host was quick to clear up any confusion.

“It says David Trump on my sheet, but I assume they mean Donald Trump,” Ingraham pointed, out as some of her guests uttered a chuckle.

Fox News mistakenly calls the president 'David' Trump https://t.co/AUHYQmudLT pic.twitter.com/Cb3ISoLJS0 — Mashable (@mashable) December 12, 2018

Naturally, Twitter went into a frenzy over the slip-up.

“For a second there, I thought maybe it was like an episode of ‘Young & the Restless’ where there’s a secret good twin who finally escapes from the basement,” one user joked.

“They really smocked this one,” another said, referring to a misspelling committed by the president himself earlier this week — one that also stirred up social media.

Others were quick to point out the president’s connection to his Fox News alter-ego, as Trump has reportedly used the alias “David Dennison” in the past, which was pointed out in the lawsuit brought against the president by Stormy Daniels.

Fox News has apparently combined "Donald Trump" and his alter ego "David Dennison" into a superhero known as "Individual 1"https://t.co/V00OABwH4m — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 12, 2018

It appears that only East Coast viewers were able to witness the mistake live, as the error was fixed for the West Coast airing of The Ingraham Angle later that night.

Time announced on Monday, December 10, that President Trump was on the short list of contenders for the title of “Person of the Year,” an honor that would have been given to him for the second time in three years — had he won. Ultimately, it was announced yesterday that the award was given to Jamal Khashoggi, and other “guardians” of free press.