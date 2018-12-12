Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick May Get Their Own Spinoff, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

A new report suggests that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick could join forces yet again.

According to Hollywood Life, the famous exes are in talks to do another Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff. As fans of the hit E! show know, Kourtney has starred in other spinoffs from her family’s popular show including Kim and Kourtney Take New York and Kim and Kourtney Take Miami.

The potential spinoff show would follow the separate lives of Disick and Kardashian as they navigate the world of dating and co-parenting of their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. A source close to the pair thinks that the spinoff would be very successful, especially because Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is a very popular storyline on the show.

“Research has shown that Scott and Kourtney are by far the most intriguing plot line on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these days, especially with the clear attraction that still exists between them.”

The source also goes on the dish that Scott and Kourtney know that their fans love them and love seeing their relationship together so the show could be huge for them.

“Scott and Kourtney know that their fans love seeing them together. They could stand to make a fortune from their own series and aren’t about to pass up that kind of opportunity,” the TV source shares.

And judging by the response to Kourt’s most recent Instagram photos, it seems as though the show would absolutely be a hit. In one photo posted to her account, Kardashian lays seductively on the bed as Disick and their daughter Penelope sit on the bed just behind her.

The photo earned a ton of attention from Kardashian’s army of Instagram followers with over 3 million likes in addition to 35,000 comments. While some fans commented on the post to let Kardashian know how beautiful she looks, others commented on the image to say that they miss Scott and Kourtney being together.

But if there’s one person who is not okay with the famous exes hanging out together, it’s Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Richie is not happy that Kourtney has been posting so many photos with Scott on social media.

“Sofia feels disrespected and uncomfortable with Kourtney’s Instagram pics and constant reminders of how close she and Scott remain,” a source shared. “Sofia does not like it at all when Kourtney posts pics with Scott.”

The same source goes on to say that if it continues, Richie may say something to Kourtney but at the same time, she doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers and make things awkward because she knows that Kourtney is the mother of Scott’s kids and will always be in their lives.