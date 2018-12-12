Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Wife Portia De Rossi

Ellen reflected on the terrifying day she

During a recent interview with The New York Times, TV personality Ellen DeGeneres dished on just how protective she is of her wife Portia de Rossi and her well-being.

While speaking to The New York Times, Ellen made a phone call and learned her wife de Rossi had fallen off a horse.

“What do you mean? Is anything broken? Baby!” Ellen exclaimed as she tensed up on the other side of the phone line. While the 45-year-old ended up coming out of the accident with nothing more than a concussion, it left DeGeneres extremely fearful of her wife going horseback riding ever again.

“This is my biggest fear. I’m scared all the time for her,” the 60-ear-old talk show host admitted.

DeGeneres later begged her wife to stop riding horses when she returned following the accident.

Portia Is Just As Protective As Ellen

Ellen also revealed during the interview with the Times that she isn’t the only protective spouse in her relationship. Turns out, de Rossi is extremely guarded and protective when it comes to press and media outlets.

“Portia said: Just remember, the nicer they are, the more they are going to screw you,” DeGeneres revealed as she reflected on the advice her wife once gave her about speaking to the press.

Feeling that moment of reflection in the interview was right, Jason Zinoman of the Times decided to ask Ellen what she thought about media outlets publishing reports of anonymous sources claiming the talk show host was difficult to work with because she wasn’t always friendly.

While Ellen’s brother urges her to continue her show, Portia thinks it’s time to hang up her hat. https://t.co/T2Fqe8Owf1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 12, 2018

“That bugs me if someone is saying that because it’s an outright lie. The first day I said: ‘The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don’t work here.’ No one is going to raise their voice or not be grateful. That’s the rule to this day,” Ellen responded.

Ellen Stopped Following The Press Long Ago

According to DeGeneres she had given up on reading the press a long time ago because false rumors and fake news just come with the territory.

“I hear Portia and I are divorcing every other week or having a baby or whatever,” she said as she explained her reasoning for avoiding the press.

DeGeneres also spent a little time opening up about how close she came to ending her longstanding talk show during the last contract renewal. According to Ellen, her supportive wife really wants to see her explore other outlets of her creativity.

“I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending,” de Rossi explained.

Ellen DeGeneres may end talk show when contract expires in 2020 https://t.co/3xb8LBul8D pic.twitter.com/NCHMsOpxEJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 12, 2018

Putting the more playful side of their relationship Ellen jested about the horseback riding concussion in response: “You have a concussion. What do you know?”

Regardless of what Ellen does or doesn’t do with her career, she and her wife made it clear during the interview they would continue to be very supportive and protective of each other.