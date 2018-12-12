Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Blending Family With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez sat down with People Magazine for their cover story on the actress, and Lopez opened up about how the dynamics of her family and relationship have changed since she began dating the MLB star two years ago. The Second Act actress gushed about how easy it was for her kids to click with Rodriguez’s, and how they have formed a strong friendship amongst them.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,” Lopez revealed.

She went on to say how kids can be so loving and accepting to one another, which made the blending easier for everyone.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” she continued.

Lopez also revealed how loving her and Rodriguez’s relationship is. Lopez bumped into A-Rod a few years back, and, according to the Today Show, the Wedding Planner actress mustered up the courage to make the first move. She tapped him on the shoulder and the two struck up a convo, and Rodriguez called her later to plan their first date. Lopez revealed that the first date went smooth, and Rodriguez opened up to her about his dreams of getting married again one day.

“We love each other and we love our life together. The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other,” Lopez told People.

The former New York Yankees shortstop also chimed in about the cadence of the new family unit. He said that the four kids have become best friends, and that’s all that he and J.Lo could ask for.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do,” Rodriguez said.

There are no wedding bells in the near future for the actress and her athletic beau, however. Over the summer, J.Lo told Good Morning America that the couple is opting to take their time, electing not to rush things. Lopez elaborated that she’s made mistakes in her past, and she and Rodriguez are going take things slow.

“We have to take our time. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grownups and we’re going take our time and do things at our own pace,” Lopez told GMA, as the Insider reported.