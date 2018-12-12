Jon Gosselin Tells All On His Plans With Son Collin After Winning Custody From Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin is one happy father this holiday season. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says he can’t wait for his son, Collin Gosselin, to return home and move in with him.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Hollywood Life, Jon Gosselin was recently awarded custody of his teenage son following a court date, in which his former wife, Kate Gosselin, failed to show up.

As many fans already know, Collin has been living at an inpatient facility for children with special needs over the past two years. His mother, Kate, revealed that she had sent him there, but now he’s coming home and will live with his father.

Jon tells the outlet that he’s very excited to welcome home his son and that he’ll be home before the Christmas holiday.

“It’ll be before Christmas. We’re working out all the details now, all the transition[s] and all of that stuff,” Jon revealed, adding that Collin has no relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin.

Currently, Jon also has custody of one of his daughters, Hannah Gosselin. The 14-year-old has been living with her father full time for months, and will soon be joined by her brother, Collin.

“I’ve learned a lot about girls lately. It’s very difficult being a single father,” Jon stated, adding that when Collin moves in he won’t be returning to his boarding school. “He’ll go to the same school as Hannah [now]. He’ll transition and all of that stuff,” the excited father told the outlet.

In addition to living with both Hannah and Collin, Jon Gosselin also lives with his girlfriend, Colleen, who has two children of her own. However, Collen’s daughter, Jordan, is off at college and comes home to visit the family “often.” In addition, Colleen also has a son named Jesse, who goes to school and New York and doesn’t come home as often as his sister.

While things are extremely messy right now, Jon says he’s hopeful that Collin will eventually reunite with his other siblings, twin sisters, Cara and Maddy, and the rest of the sextuplet gang, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel, int he future. Barring Hannah, the rest of the Gosselin children currently live with their mother, Kate, and it seems that the family’s relationship has very much taken a hit following Hannah and Collin leaving the house in favor of living with Jon.

Kate Gosselin has yet to comment on losing custody of Collin to Jon Gosselin, or Hannah’s decision to live with her father.