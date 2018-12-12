Jennifer Lopez Fights Back Tears As She Describes Relationship With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez shows plenty of emotion as she talks about Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez has been making the rounds promoting her new movie Second Act, but that isn’t the only thing she is dishing about. Her relationship with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, is definitely a hot topic of conversation ever since they went public in 2017. Fans have seen the lovebirds together through pictures on social media and they can’t seem to get enough of them. Even JLo is getting emotional about it.

The “El Anillo” singer chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, as reported by ET. Lopez came out wearing a white, low-cut dress complete with a metallic belt and matching heels. The dress showed off her famous toned legs when she sat down to dish on her life with Alex and her family.

She had quite an emotional moment as she talked about how special Alex is and how much she appreciates her guy. She called him “very generous, loving spirit, [and] soul.” These two seem to be very comfortable together and are not afraid to gush about the other one. This time was no exception as Jennifer Lopez made it crystal clear on how she feels about Alex Rodriguez.

“He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving. He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

It’s also pretty obvious that the former New York Yankee is completely smitten with the 49-year-old singer and actress. This past August at the VMAs, Rodriguez was caught filming his lady as she performed on stage. He seemed really into it, too. Jennifer talked about that night with Jimmy Fallon as well. She joked on how much Alex loves one of the dance moves that she does during her performance. He thinks she is pretty amazing.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only person that she got emotional over. Her daughter Emme is front and center on the music video for one of the movie’s tunes off the soundtrack called “Limitless.” She said how amazing the 10-year-old was and what a proud mom she is. This was JLo’s first music video that she has directed and she is excited about it, especially now that her daughter is the star.

Jennifer Lopez hopes that people will be inspired by Second Act when they see it. She stars alongside good friend Leah Remini and High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens in the upcoming film. It’s expected to hit theaters on December 21.