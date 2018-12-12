Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Often Accused Of Lying, Hopes She Is Remembered For Being ‘Transparent And Honest’

The White House Press Secretary is expected to leave her position after this year.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary criticized for bending the truth and pushing stances from Donald Trump later revealed to be untrue, said she hopes that she leaves a legacy for being “transparent and honest.”

Sanders is expected to be leaving her post at the end of the year, and this week opened up about what legacy she hopes to leave. In an interview with Politico, Sanders said she hopes that her honesty and her efforts to defend the Trump administration will be remembered after she is gone.

“To do the best job that I could do to answer questions, to be transparent and honest throughout that process,” she said at the sixth annual Women Rule Summit. “And do everything I could to make America a little better that day than it was the day before.”

But as The Huffington Post noted, Sanders was frequently accused of making dishonest statements and even knowingly lying to protect Donald Trump. The report cited Politifact as identifying five times when Sanders gave objectively false information, and critics say she has done so intentionally.

In October, after Donald Trump attacked Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser at a campaign rally, Sanders later denied that Trump was attacking her. The Washington Post called this part of Trump’s “assault on truth” amid the contentious confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh.

Despite the video showing Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford, Sanders contended that Trump was not mocking her but rather giving a factual account of her accusations.

“But Sanders countered reporters’ repeated questions about it by stating that the president was merely reciting the facts of the case,” the report noted. “She ignored the reality that the supposed facts he gave (for example, that Kavanaugh’s accuser didn’t know whether the alleged assault happened upstairs or downstairs) contradicted what Ford had said last week to a global audience under oath.”

Sanders also repeated statements from Trump later shown to be untrue, including his denials of knowing adult film star Stormy Daniels or paying her to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Sanders’ statement that she hopes to be remembered for transparency and honest was met with scorn from the internet, as many blamed her for giving cover to Trump’s controversial and divisive policies and contributing to the widening divide in American politics.

It is not yet clear who will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she leaves the White House Press Secretary position at the end of the year.