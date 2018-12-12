Stassi Schroeder Dishes On Friendship With Ariana Madix; Does She Still Think Her Brother Jeremy Is ‘Creepy’?

Stassi Schroeder says Ariana Madix loves her "now."

Stassi Schroeder appeared on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and during the show, she spoke about two of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana and Jeremy Madix.

As fans may know, Stassi and Ariana haven’t always gotten along on the Bravo reality series but these days, as Stassi revealed this week, they are on much better terms. In fact, during her latest interview, Stassi said Ariana “loves” her.

“Listen, I have loved Ariana since the beginning, and it’s only been a matter of time where I’m like, ‘Can’t you just love me back?'” she explained. “And she does now.”

Although Stassi and Ariana once seemed as if they’d never have a close friendship, they are so close now that they actually threw themselves a joint birthday party over the summer during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

As for Stassi’s thoughts on Ariana’s younger brother, Jeremy, who she once said was “creepy,” Stassi confirmed to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Monday that she is no longer creeped out by the SUR Restaurant bus boy.

“He’s an acquaintance. Like, he’s around,” Stassi explained to a curious fan who called into the show to ask about her current relationship with Jeremy. “Yeah, he’s fine and friendly.”

Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, traveled to New York City for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week and shared several photos and stories from the area.

During Monday’s show, Beau was seen briefly as he sat in the audience with a fake mullet, which he said he was wearing because his girlfriend was also wearing fake hair and because he was “bored.”

According to Stassi, her longtime friend Katie Maloney first met Beau at The Grove in Los Angeles, where she immediately thought he would be a good match for Stassi. Meanwhile, her other longtime friend Kristen Doute actually made out with Beau years ago on the set of a movie.

While Stassi and Beau have only been dating for about a year, Stassi confirmed to Andy that she and Beau are already talking marriage. She also confirmed that Beau and her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor, are quite close and actually spent Thanksgiving with them in Palm Springs, California weeks ago.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.