Kailyn Lowry Discusses Her Future On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Explains Why She Wants To Fight Farrah Abraham

Is Kailyn Lowry planning to leave the show?

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her future on Teen Mom 2 earlier this week.

During an interview with TooFab, the mother of three fought back against rumors of her quitting the MTV reality series after filming the ninth season of the show and said she has absolutely no plans to leave the series, unless her new hair care line takes off and she no longer needs the money.

“I have as many years as it’ll take me or until Pothead takes off,” she explained to the outlet.

Also during the interview, Lowry addressed her thoughts on the newest additions to the cast of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin, and said she can relate to the story of each girl.

“I have watched it here and there and I like the girls. I’m surprised how much I relate to both of their stories in different ways. Cheyenne’s story with Cory and Bristol’s with divorce,” Lowry explained.

As fans may know, Lowry is once-divorced after a three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares five-year-old son Lincoln, and also shares two other sons with ex-boyfriends.

As for her thoughts on the now-fired Farrah Abraham, who starred for seven seasons on Teen Mom OG, Lowry expressed interest in fighting her for charity.

“I would definitely fight Farrah for charity,” she told TooFab. “I think we could bring in a lot of money for someone in need. But Farrah is more worried about money for herself, I guess.”

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise may have heard, Farrah Abraham was supposed to take part in a boxing match last month but backed out of the event at the last minute amid rumors of a pending lawsuit against her.

In November, after Abraham backed out of the match, which would have had her fighting Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, Kailyn Lowry reportedly first went public with interest in challenging Abraham to their own match.

“[If] she accepts [the] match I won’t file my legal complaint lawsuit,” Damon Feldman, who arranged for Abraham’s first celebrity boxing match, explained to Us Weekly magazine. “She robbed us and the public and was paid upfront.”

“This is Farrah’s chance; she trained all that time, for what?” he added.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 9, when the new episodes premiere on MTV sometime early next year.

Farrah Abraham no longer appears on Teen Mom OG.