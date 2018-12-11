Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Cut Massive Palace-Shaped Wedding Cake With A Sword

The seven-tiered dessert featured elaborate details including an illustration of the couple etched in it.

It’s no surprise that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s elaborate wedding was incredibly glamorous with every detail painstakingly worked out well in advance. The multi-day celebration held in Jodhpur, India, brimmed with celebrity guests, numerous outfit changes, and a ceremony held at a spectacular palace.

The welcome party kicked off the end of November, followed by a Mehendi, a Sangeet, a Hindu wedding ceremony, and then a Western wedding ceremony. The festivities concluded in a Bidaai, which is a party and ceremony where family and friends of the couple blessed their nuptials and future life together.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed guests to the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, which spans 26 acres of land that included 15 acres of private gardens. In a surprising twist, their over-the-top and breathtaking wedding cake was shaped as a palace, too.

The ginormous cake was part of their Saturday ceremony held in the palace. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, the founders and owners of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Motwane Entertainment & Weddings, respectively, designed the cake to look just like the palace. It incorporated a stylized illustration of both Nick and Priyanka that stunned guests.

The cake stretched upward spanning seven tiers and featured architectural details of the actual palace such as windows, pillars, and chandeliers that actually lit up in the darkened reception area. Other subtle lighting features were incorporated in the arches and alcoves of the palace-shaped cake.

People reported that the guests who gathered around to watch the happy couple slice the cake could not stop laughing as they struggled to cut that ceremonial first slice. Why? Because they used an actual sword to cut it!

Nick and Priyanka’s wedding planners said that guests dined on food that merged “classic with eclectic” before enjoying a slice of that fantastic-looking cake.

“Food from the Royal Kitchens of India (with secret recipes passed down generations) rubbed shoulders with European and American menus. Comfort street food from around the world added to the mix,” they said.

All that effort for such a massive dessert occurred at just one of their celebrations. Fans of both the actress/actor and singer have been ogling all of the photos the stars have been sharing on social media. Nick and Priyanka expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and their fans and followers who have wished them well as newlyweds.

“Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” Priyanka said.