Tori Spelling Describes Former Co-Star Jennie Garth As Her ‘Best Friend’ As They Announce New Show

For ten years, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were better known as Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210. The show went on to become a pop culture phenomenon and launched the careers of the teen stars. Now, almost 20 years after the show was taken off the air, Garth and Spelling are still the best of friends. The now-grown-up women have families of their own and are now co-stars once again.

Spelling and Garth have collaborated on the new sitcom, Mystery Girls, for CBS. The ladies shared an image from the set on Monday. In the caption, Spelling called Garth the “yin to my yang” as well as her “best friend.”

The sweet caption read, “My Monday motivation? That I get to work with my best friend. Been celebrating holiday seasons for almost three decades with Jennie Garth.”

“Your the Kelly to my Donna and the Yin to my Yang. A friendship that was created on television but a sisterhood for a lifetime. Work is always play when it’s with you.”

“PS… Don’t tell our studio that we were taking bestie selfies on their holiday decorated golf cart. We couldn’t resist. We see golf carts and tinsel and turn into sneaky teenagers again,” the caption ended.

The ladies are so close that Garth allowed Spelling, her husband, and five children to stay at her home when they were forced to evacuate due to the Woolsey Fire ravaging Southern California.

Spelling’s Instagram post comes after a turbulent few years for the actress. According to documents obtained by the Blast, the reality star was ordered to pay a credit card debt that was originally owed to Citibank. The debt has now been passed to Calvary SPV, a company that buys debt. She now owes the company $5,043.32.

The Blast also reported that Spelling still owes the Franchise Tax Board in California $338,595.78 in unpaid taxes from 2014-2015.

Tori is married to Canadian-American actor Dean McDermott and is the daughter of T.V. mogul Aaron Spelling, who created Beverly Hills, 90210. Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, was left the bulk of his $800 million fortune when he passed away in 2006 at 83-years-old. In 2016, Candy, 71, revealed she was paying Tori and Dean’s $9,500-per-month rent.

She also pays for her grandchildren’s private school tuition and their grocery bills. The couple has five children: Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 6, and baby son Beau, who is 18-months-old. Spelling and McDermott have been married since 2006.