‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nikki Turns To Booze… Again

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 11, shows that Nikki Newman once again falls off the wagon and turns to her second love, booze. Plus, Reed surprises Victoria, Jack and Billy bond, and Abby makes plans.

Horrified, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the clothes they’d buried J.T. in, and she told her daughter that she’d woken up with them next to her in bed. Victoria surmised that whoever is doing this is somebody they know well — since they managed to sneak past security. Meanwhile, Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau) showed up in a surprising return home.

The next day, Reed said that he wanted to meet with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but Victoria and Nikki talked him out of it. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stopped by Victoria’s. Reed learned that the authorities never found J.T.’s body,and that gave him hope. Later — after Nikki and Reed left — Victoria filled them in that Victor (Eric Braeden) is Rey’s primary suspect. After Nick went, Victoria and Phyllis conferred, and Phyllis pointed out that having Victor as a suspect took the heat off of them. However, Victoria said that Nikki would never let Victor take the fall for her.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) bonded over their ex-factor, Phyllis. Billy said he wanted to give her more time, while Jack warned him that he might have gone too far with his revenge — and advised him to let Phyllis go. Billy turned the talk to Kerry (Alice Hunter), and urged his brother to get back out there. Later, Jack asked Kerry out on a date.

At the Club, Nikki and Jack met up, and she confessed that she had started drinking again. Jack railed at Victor for leaving her to handle all the stress alone, but Nikki said that she felt that something had happened to Victor. Ultimately, Jack offered to go to a meeting with Nikki.

Reed met up with Billy at Crimson Lights and told him about his feelings over losing J.T. Billy tried to help set Reed on the right path, and to prevent false hope about J.T. still being alive. Reed vowed to make whoever killed his dad pay, which alarmed Billy.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) felt dejected after Nick shot down her ideas for her new building. She wanted his advice on starting a club like his, but he advised her not to start one. After an awkward run-in with Billy at Jabot, Phyllis went home to Nick and kissed him. She said that she’s exactly where she should be.

Finally, Victoria and Nikki discussed if Phyllis might be the one setting up Victor, but Nikki felt it couldn’t be Phyllis. Nikki told Victoria to watch and learn.