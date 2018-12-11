Hillary Clinton And Huma Abedin Attend Wedding For Clinton Foundation Donor In India

The wedding is for Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India.

Hillary Clinton took close friend Huma Abedin to wedding celebrations in India, Fox News is reporting. Abedin was the deputy chief of staff to Clinton when she was secretary of state, and then went on to be vice chair of her 2016 presidential campaign. Sources say that Abedin isn’t technically a guest of the wedding, but accompanied Clinton as her aide. The wedding is for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh is also said to be the 19th richest person in the entire world, in possession of a whopping $43 billion. Mukesh has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Clinton Foundation in the past. The Clinton Foundation’s official mission is to “strengthen the capacity of people in the United States and throughout the world to meet the challenges of global interdependence.” According to Daily Mail, Mukesh has worked with the Clintons on developing clean energy initiatives.

Isha is going all out for her wedding and has a week’s worth of festivities and celebrations for guests to attend. Wedding attendees include Arianna Huffington, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and many Bollywood stars. An app was even made to help guests keep track of the events. One of those events? A concert from Beyonce herself, who performed at a pre-wedding party. The singer uploaded a photo on Instagram in traditional Indian garb. (According to the Guardian, John Legend performed at the engagement!) While Clinton and Abedin stayed for a majority of the celebrations, Clinton traveled home on Monday rather than stay for the actual ceremony on Wednesday night.

Clinton had dinner with the Abani family earlier this year after traveling to Mumbai to give a keynote speech at a conference. She visited the Abani family home, which is called “Antilla” and is the second most expensive property in the world, coming in close second to Buckingham Palace. The property boasts 27 floors and three helipads. It’s no surprise that the week-long wedding celebration for Isha was nothing short of extravagant with a star-studded guest list. Guests were reportedly flown in by private planes and brought by luxury sedans, including Clinton, who was spotted receiving a bouquet of flowers upon arriving in India.

No word yet on whether Bill Clinton was invited alongside his wife. The Clintons recently started their speaking tour. The tour is currently taking a brief hiatus before returning next year in April.