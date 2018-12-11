Trump Denies Having Difficulty Finding New Chief Of Staff

The president insists there are at least 10 qualified candidates who want to be by his side.

Despite blasting through two chiefs of staff already and being rejected by his reported first choice replacement, President Donald Trump continues to insist that he is having no trouble at all finding a new top official to stand by his side.

In what seems to be a presidential protocol for Trump, America’s top leader took to Twitter to clear the air on this subject.

“Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you!” he tweeted.

Current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly announced he will be leaving his post at the end of December. No clear replacement has yet been identified. According to Politico, the president’s top pick was vice presidential chief of staff Nick Ayers, but he turned the job down. He said he’d rather work for a PAC to support the administration.

Trump has been eyeing Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney who supposedly was interested in the chief of staff position at one time, but now is more interested in leading the U.S. Department of Commerce.

As President Trump hunts for his third chief of staff in less than two years, it seems people aren't exactly lining up for the chance to try to organize his impulsive and unpredictable operation.https://t.co/pvltODn1nj — NPR (@NPR) December 10, 2018

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insists he is happy right where he is at and doesn’t want to assume the chief of staff spot. U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer also expressed no interest in assuming the role when his name was thrown into the ring.

However, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) has said he would be “honored” to be appointed White House Chief of Staff while New York Yankees president Randy Levine said the rumors that he was being considered were off base. Meadows issued a statement noting that “serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor.”

He also answered reporters’ questions on Capitol Hill confirming his interest, The Washington Post stated.

“It is not something I have been campaigning for. The president has a good list of candidates. I’m honored to be one of those,” Meadows said.

Many close to the president are concerned that it will be difficult to fill this position. It used to be considered a springboard of sorts to better things, but the current president’s demeanor has put off many previously interested and qualified candidates.

According to Politico, Trump’s first chief of staff Reince Priebus was reportedly mocked by the president. A low point in his tenure was when the presidential entourage left him behind on an airport tarmac.

Current White House Chief of Staff Kelly also has been on a roller coaster ride in his position, too. He has been accused of failing to rein the president in and was called out for allegedly calling the president an “idiot.”

The Washington Post noted that other potential candidates for the chief of staff position include David N. Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager and an outside adviser; Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and former Trump transition chairman who is an outspoken supporter of the president; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; U.S. Energy Secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry; Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania; and Wayne Berman, an executive at the investment firm Blackstone.

National Public Radio spoke with author Chris Whipple who wrote about the chief of staff position in his book The Gatekeepers. He responded to this very matter by echoing what the reports reveal many are thinking.

“You have to wonder who would want to take this job,” Whipple said.