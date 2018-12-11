Katey Sagal Gives Details On Her Surprising Role On ‘The Conners’

A new promo teases that Dan Conner could have a new love interest a few months after Roseanne’s death.

Katey Sagal is the gift that keeps on giving. The Sons of Anarchy star is set to make her debut on The Conners, and her role could surprise fans of the Roseanne spinoff. In a new video posted to The Conners Instagram page, Sagal gave details on her new role in the upcoming episode, “O Sister, Where Art Though.”

“Hi, I’m Katey Sagal,” the actress said. “I’m going to be playing Louise on The Conners. I am a Lanford girl that’s just come back to town.”

Sagal also teased that she will be working at La Casita Bonita, the restaurant where eldest Conners daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) works as a waitress.

In addition to Katey Sagal’s teaser video, a new promo for the Christmas-themed Conners episode promises that Sagal’s character will be “the hottest gift of the year.” The clip teases that Louise could possibly be a new love interest for Dan Conner (John Goodman) or perhaps an ex-girlfriend who has come back to town. In one scene, Sagal’s Louise is shown reaching for recently widowed Dan’s hand and saying, “Let me help you figure it out.”

In another scene, Becky Conner says, “I never thought of Dad as a catch,” while her Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) replies with, “At his age, he falls down and gets up on his own. The ladies love it!”

You can see the promo for The Conners episode “O Sister, Where Art Though,” below.

Katey Sagal is a seasoned sitcom star who has played some iconic TV moms. While she most recently played a dramatic role as Gemma on Sons of Anarchy, Sagal first shot to fame as Peggy Bundy on Married With Children from 1987 to 1997. The comedy series about a blue-collar family aired on Fox at the same time as ABC’s original run of Roseanne and the two shows were often compared.

Sagal also starred on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules, where she played widowed Cate Hennesy after the real-life death of co-star John Ritter. Katey Sagal’s other sitcom roles include stints on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superior Donuts.

Ahead of her role on The Conners, Katey Sagal took some jabs at now-fired star Roseanne Barr during Comedy Central’s “Roast of Roseanne” in 2012. Barr has not commented on Katey Sagal’s role on The Conners.

Katey Sagal is the latest in an impressive list of guest stars to turn up on The Conners. Other famous faces this season have included Mary Steenburgen, Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis, Justin Long, Matthew Broderick, and Jay R. Ferguson.

The Conners air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.