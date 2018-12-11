Wendy Williams Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian For Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Photos With Scott Disick

Wendy Williams is following her show’s theme song and saying it like she means it when it comes to the latest drama with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

According to a Dec. 10 report by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams weighed in on Kourtney Kardashian posting photos with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, on social media.

As many fans already know, Kourt has been sharing some snapshots of her and Scott with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is said to be bothered by the posts, and Williams is seemingly team Richie on this topic.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself wearing a racy black dress while lounging on her bed as Disick and their daughter, Penelope, sat next to her.

“It was meant to be funny but not everyone’s laughing… I think she’s trying to make Sofia jealous and insecure. Sofia’s 20, but’s not that difficult to make a 20-year-old insecure. I don’t think that this is appropriate. He’s on the bed, he’s posing, she jumped in that costume because people are complaining that she’s not sexy on the show. Clearly, she had someone take the picture and who knows what happens afterwards,” Wendy told her viewers.

“I don’t want to see this. Take that off social media!” Williams later stated, adding that Kardashian should try to focus more on other projects in her life, like her love for interior design.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting seems to be better than ever at the moment. The pair always make time to be with their children as a family unit, and even recently went on a family vacation to Bali together, and celebrated Thanksgiving Day with the Kardashian clan.

Back in 2016, Kourt told YOU magazine that she finds co-parenting with Scott “easy” and that she and Disick believe it is key to communicate “all the time.” She also revealed that the rules need to be adjusted as their children get older, but that they always make sure to spend time together as a family because her children love to see both parents together at the same time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is said to be upset by Kourtney’s recent photos, and believes that Kardashian is jealous of her relationship with Disick.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!, and Wendy Williams weekdays on her talk show.