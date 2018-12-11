‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Weigh In On The Best Man For Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that although Billy wants Phyllis back, she remains committed to her relationship with Nick for the time being at least.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) work well together at Jabot, but for now, she lives with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Billy put all his cards on the table and told her he wanted her back, but she declined thanks to his dalliance with her and Nick’s daughter, Summer (Hunter King). While it’s not necessarily like Billy to give up so quickly, Phyllis’ objection is tough to overcome. Plus, the Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that Billy will soon have a crisis to help his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) get through with her son Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau).

CBS Soaps in Depth recently asked readers which couple they liked best — Phyllis and Billy or Phyllis and Nick? The poll ended up at 65 to 35 percent. The majority like Phyllis with Billy. However, a good minority enjoy seeing Phyllis and Nick enjoy each other again especially since this is the first time current Phyllis actress Gina Tognoni has explored a relationship with Nick.

Fans in a favorite Y&R Facebook group weighed in on the situation in Genoa City. Many long-time viewers simply wrote in that they don’t believe that Nick and Phyllis will last much longer. After all, their recently renewed relationship seems convenient after Sharon (Sharon Case) dumped Nick at the altar and revealed that Nick and Phyllis had a one-night stand. At that, Billy also ended his brief engagement to Phyllis, and within a few days Nick and Phyllis got together, and now they’re living together for the holidays.

Nick did say he would do anything for Phyllis! ????‍♂️ #YR pic.twitter.com/qlTSDdGnbE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 6, 2018

One fan named Pammy Taylor wrote, “No. Nick will always love Sharon. Just like his dad has always gone back to Nikki.”

Annie Readus-Erskine gave another reason, though. She said, “Nope!! They are both arrogant people.” However, Maria Signorelli offered up a reason why their arrogance might make them perfect for each other. She said, “Maybe that’s why they are a good fit.”

Maria Signorelli is enjoying Phyllis with Nick right now. She said, “better than Nick and Sharon. That plot has been played out a gazillion times. It is all worn out.”

Ultimately, the majority of viewers do not think that Nick and Phyllis have what it takes to stay together. They may not think she’ll end up with Billy either, though. Some people even feel that Phyllis may end up alone in the end because she struggles to remain committed to anybody long-term.

It will be interesting to see who Phyllis kisses at midnight as 2018 turns to 2019 this New Year’s.