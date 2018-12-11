Dean Martin’s Daughter Says Her Father Would ‘Be Going Insane’ Over ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Controversy

The popular Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” has sparked controversy after hitting the radio during the holiday season, and now, Fox News reports, Dean Martin’s daughter is responding to the buzz surrounding the Christmas tune her father famously recorded in 1959.

On Monday, December 10, Deana Martin appeared on Fox & Friends to respond to the recent criticism of the song’s lyrics, which some are saying promotes the use of the date-rape drug.

“It’s flirty, it’s sexy, it’s sweet–there’s nothing bad about the song,” she explained, adding that the controversy around its lyrics “just breaks my heart.”

Deana also expressed how she thought her father, Dean Martin, would feel about the talk around the song, claiming he would be “going insane right now.”

“He would say, ‘What’s the matter with you? Get over it. It’s just a fun song,'” she explained.

“‘Cause he was so sweet anyway…He was a great guy. Fun guy. Nice. And he wouldn’t want to do anything offensive. That wasn’t Dean Martin. So this has just been outrageous.”

Deana herself said that she was “absolutely flabbergasted” about the recent controversy, and though she is trying to talk to people to understand why some find offense in the famous lyrics, she has no plans to change them.

“This PC is driving me nuts. You gotta sit back and relax. Have a good time. It’s OK. People gotta have a sense of humor about themselves,” she said.

“I understand the #MeToo movement and everything. I’m all for that. But this? We gotta relax and have fun again.”

Susan Loesser, whose father Frank was the original composer of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” explained to NBC News that it’s important to look at the song in the context of time. The lyrics were written in 1944 when the phrase “what’s in this drink,” which is arguably the song’s most controversial line, was used in a joking manner, Susan explained, rather than someone wondering if they were getting drugged.

Despite this idea, a number of radio stations have still chosen to pull the song from their lineup after listeners expressed concern over its lyrics–a subject that has become a nationwide debate throughout the 2018 holiday season.

One woman who will never stop performing the song? Deana Martin herself.

“I’m very proud that it has become an evergreen favorite that is played every holiday season,” she told Fox News last week.