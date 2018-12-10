Teresa Giudice Reveals How She Will Be Spending Her Christmas

With Christmas only a few weeks away, Teresa Giudice has her holiday planned, despite suffering through a tumultuous 2018. With the family issues she has faced, it is quite clear for the star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey that she is “not as excited about the holidays anymore,” according to a report by Us Weekly.

The reality star went into detail about what caused her shift in excitement regarding the Christmas holidays, saying, “I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed [in March 2017]. I think we’re going to go to my brother’s on Christmas Eve. That’s what we did last year. We haven’t talked about it yet.”

Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice is currently locked in a legal appeal against a decision that will cause him to be deported back to his home country of Italy upon the completion of a 41-month prison sentence on mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. Speaking to E! News, Joe’s attorney James Leonard Jr. said, “The appeal has been filed and we remain optimistic that Joe will soon be home with his family where he belongs. We are extremely grateful for Joe’s immigration attorneys Jerry Gonzales and Tom Moseley and are very confident in them.”

Teresa’s mother Antonia Gorga passed away in March of 2017 at the age of 66 of natural causes. In an Instagram post, Teresa confirmed the news, writing, “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Teresa also is coping with the recent hospitalization of her father Giacinto Gorga, telling Us Weekly, “He just got home from the hospital. We’re taking it slow. He’s still weak, and it’s going to take a long time for him to feel better.”

While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for the reality star, Giudice does has some positives to look back upon in 2018. Her daughter Gia has just received her first college acceptance letter and could possibly be attending Quinnipiac University in Connecticut next fall. While the reality star had made it clear that her daughter would be taking her time with her college search, she took to her Instagram stories on December 9 with the first announcement, flooding an image of the university’s logo with heart-eye emojis.