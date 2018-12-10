Scott Disick Struggling To Split Time Between Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie This Holiday Season

Scott Disick is reportedly struggling to make the women in his life happy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be having some problems spending time with both Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — as well as his girlfriend Sofia Richie — this holiday season.

According to a December 10 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is feeling pulled in two directions between two women that he very much loves — the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Scott has never stopped loving the mother of his children, Kourtney, and he wants to do everything he can to make her happy — especially over Christmas, but Scott is also in love with his girlfriend, Sofia, and is committed to doing everything he can to make sure she has a sweet, romantic holiday season, too,” an insider revealed.

“Scott feels a burden and responsibility to both of these women in his life to keep them both happy while being respectful of each other’s needs. He feels like something is going to have to give and he fears he will disappoint someone cause he can’t do everything for everyone all the time,” the source added.

The insider goes on to reveal that Disick is aware that Richie hates how much time he spends with Kardashian, but that he has made it clear to his girlfriend that his children will always come first. Unfortunately for Sofia, that means that Kourtney will always be in the mix.

However, Scott is said to be trying to make it up to Sofia by buying her a lot of expensive gifts this Christmas, and plans to continue the spending spree far into the new year — this allegedly being the way that he shows her how much he cares about her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been extra annoyed by Kourtney Kardashian lately, as the reality star has been posting a ton of photos of herself with Scott Disick.

Recently, Kourtney has shared a photo of her and Scott with their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — from a family trip to Bali, via her Instagram account. She also posted a family photo from Thanksgiving Day, which Disick spent with the Kardashians, and not Richie.

However, it was a photo of Kardashian wearing a racy black dress and lounging on her bed with Scott and their daughter, Penelope, that seemingly set Richie over the edge — and made her believe that Kourtney could be posting the photos out of jealousy, or spite.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and Kourtney Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!