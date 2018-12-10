Catherine Zeta-Jones Honors Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas As Actor Turns 102

The 'Queen America' star posts a moving tribute to her famous father-in-law in honor of his big birthday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has nothing but love for her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas. The beloved film legend celebrated his 102nd birthday on December 9, and the wife of his son, Michael Douglas, paid tribute to him by posting a poignant video slideshow commemorating his amazing life.

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a touching black-and-white video that featured a photo montage of Kirk Douglas with his family over the years set to a piano rendition of the Christina Aguilera song “Beautiful.” People notes that the song is being played and sung by a young girl in the background, who could possibly be the Spartacus leading man’s now-15-year-old granddaughter, Carys.

“Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man,” Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet post to her famous father-in-law. “We love you, Kirk.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ teen kids, Carys, 15, and Dylan, 18, also posted tributes to their grandfather. Carys Douglas described her “pappy” as “102 years young” and said he was her inspiration. Dylan Douglas captioned a throwback snap of Kirk by writing, “Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always.”

You can see Catherine Zeta-Jones’ birthday tribute to Kirk Douglas below.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who has been married to Kirk Douglas’ oldest son, Michael, since 2000, is notoriously close to her father-in-law. In honor of Kirk Douglas’ 101st birthday last December, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a loving Instagram post in which she called Kirk her “hero.”

Kirk Douglas is the last living leading man from Hollywood’s golden age. The Academy Award-nominated actor appeared in more than 90 films in a career that spanned more than six decades.

Last year, Catherine Zeta-Jones even drew on her father-in-law’s Hollywood experience when researching her part on the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan. Zeta-Jones portrayed actress Olivia de Havilland in the Ryan Murphy anthology series that followed the rivalry between golden era movie stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis (played by Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon) as they butted heads on the set of the classic film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

In a Sirius XM town hall interview posted by Entertainment Weekly, Catherine Zeta-Jones noted that her father-in-law is only six months younger than de Havilland, who turned 102 in July.

“He went, ‘Aaah Olivia’ and said nothing else,” Zeta-Jones revealed of Kirk Douglas’ reaction about who she’d be playing on the show. “I said, ‘And it’s about Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.’ And he went ‘Joan Crawford? She was out of her effing mind.’ And then about Bette Davis, he went ‘Aww, she was a broad. She told it as it was.”