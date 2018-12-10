‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reacts To Lala Kent’s Engagement To Fiancé Randall Emmett: ‘They’re So Good Together’

'They're so good together,' raves Lala Kent's co-star.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are thrilled about Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s engagement.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor and Cartwright, who were seen getting engaged during last Monday’s Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere, spoke out about Kent and Emmett’s relationship and confirmed they are very excited for their co-star and her movie producer boyfriend.

“I’m so excited for them,” Cartwright said, according to a report from The Daily Dish. “We’re so excited… We have gotten so much closer to Randall and Lala, both of them. So we love them so much. We’re so happy for them. They’re really great together. Now that we know them more, I’m so happy for them. They’re great.”

“They’re so good together. I love Randall,” Taylor noted.

According to Taylor, he and Cartwright hang out with Kent and Emmett “a lot” and weeks ago, they traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a couple’s trip, which they shared tons of photos of on their Instagram pages.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged to one another this past June during a visit to Malibu, California, and on Monday night of last week, fans got to see it all play out on the first episode of the show’s sixth season. As for Kent’s engagement, that will not be seen on the show at all but she’s confirmed she will discuss the events on the show, as well as the upcoming events related to her wedding planning.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship took a turn for the worse last year after the couple returned home to Los Angeles from filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, in Cartwright’s hometown.

As fans will recall, Cartwright experienced heartbreak after Taylor admitted to cheating on her and slammed her in a post-hookup audio clip. He then further damaged the Kentucky native when he suddenly broke up with her, despite her decision to stand by him after he cheated.

While many viewers, and plenty of Cartwright’s co-stars, suggested Cartwright move on from her relationship with Taylor and date other guys, she and Taylor ultimately got back together and became engaged to one another just months after their reunion.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.