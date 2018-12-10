Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Among Performers Announced For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration will certainly be one to remember!

Earlier this morning, Clark and ABC released more of heir star-studded lineup for his now iconic New Year’s Eve Show and it certainly does not disappoint one bit. Entertainment Tonight shares that a ton of big names will be performing while ringing in the New Year including Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Weezer, and Bazzi.

And if that isn’t enough star-power for one night, viewers on the West Coast will also be treated to performances by both American Idol alum Lauren Alaina as well as country star Kane Brown. There’s also expected to be a performance by Macklemore, featuring Skylar Grey with Ciara serving as co-host for the West-Coast celebrations.

And other big names were previously announced for the highly-anticipated event including Charlie Puth, Ella Mai, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, and DuaLipa. After the new year, Post Malone will take the stage for the first performance in 2019. And for the Central time zone celebrations, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will serve as host from New Orleans, according to a tweet from Dick Clark Productions.

Per usual, Ryan Seacrest will be taking the reigns as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as he has in years past. Jenny McCarthy is also expected to co-host with the Live With Kelly and Ryan star.

And many names on the lengthy list of performers had to have cleared time out of their busy schedule to make an appearance on the New Year’s Eve celebration. As the Inquisitr reported, many of the artists on this list got nominated for Grammy Awards including hit-maker Shawn Mendes. The pop star also opened up about a number of topics recently to Rolling Stone. As the Inquisitr shared, Mendes talked about his love life as well as a strict schedule he sets for himself while on the road.

“Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie. This means that every hotel he stays at becomes a de facto meet-and-greet, with anywhere from a few fans to several thousand lining up outside.”

Additionally, he shot down ongoing rumors that he is gay but also admitted that he does have more of a feminine side than most guys.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” he shared. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

