Jana Kramer Shuts Down Cruel Comments Regarding Her Post-Baby Body

Jana Kramer, the 35-year-old actress and country music singer, was happy to announce the birth of her second child, Jace Joseph Caussin, in November. Jace is the second child she shares with husband Mike Caussin, along with 2-year-old Jolie Rae. The singer is known for keeping her figure in tip top shape through a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise. However, when she shared an Instagram picture of the progress she’d made in losing her post-baby weight, not everyone was happy for her, according to Today.
Many Instagram users condemned Kramer for looking so thin so soon after having a baby, some even accusing her of having a tummy tuck to help her lose the weight. She received so many hateful comments that she had to crop the picture to hide the bottom half of her body. In a recent post she opened up about the rude comments she received and fought back against body shamers.
“I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped. It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be,” she began her lengthy caption.
View this post on Instagram
#Ad Brother, Sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy & laughter or tears & strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life (S. Huitt). We’re so blessed & Jolie is over the moon! The last few months would’ve been much harder without Bonjesta® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl). It helped manage my #morningsickness when diet & lifestyle changes didn’t work. It’s a safe & effective new formulation of the drug combination I took before that’s made to work faster & longer. It isn’t known if Bonjesta is safe & effective in women with severe nausea & vomiting of pregnancy. Women with this condition may need hospitalization. Most common side effect is drowsiness. See full prescribing information at Bonjesta.com & watch my pregnancy journey. For US Residents Only. WHAT IS BONJESTA? ●Bonjesta is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy (NVP) in women who haven’t improved with change in diet/other non-medicine treatments. ●It isn’t known if Bonjesta is safe & effective in women with severe NVP. Women with this condition may need hospitalization. ●It isn’t known if Bonjesta is safe & effective in children under 18. SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION DON’T TAKE BONJESTA IF YOU: ●are allergic to doxylamine succinate, other ethanolamine derivative antihistamines, pyridoxine HCl or any ingredients in Bonjesta (see Patient Information for list of ingredients); ● take monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) (ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you aren’t sure if you take an MAOI). POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS ●The most common side effect of Bonjesta is drowsiness. ●Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or do other activities that need your full attention unless your HCP says you can. ●Don’t drink alcohol, or take other CNS depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while taking Bonjesta. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls/accidents. ● Bonjesta may cause false positive urine drug screening test for methadone, opiates & PCP. Report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at www.fda.gov/medwatch or 1-800-FDA-1088.
Kramer went on to discuss the difficult delivery she had undergone, which required a C-section. She also opened up about the various other surgeries she had to endure prior to the birth of her son, including an appendectomy and gallbladder surgery. Despite the different medical issues she has faced in the past, she is proud of her body and how far it has come.
As the mother of a young girl, she hopes to spread body positivity and teach her daughter the value of being confident in her own skin.
“Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, the heal different, they react different, they simply look different,” Kramer wrote. “Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way?”
The former One Tree Hill star hopes to convey the message that there is no need to tear down others in the process of comparing. Everyone is on a different health and fitness journey and what may work for others, doesn’t work for everybody. She encourages women to stop trying to live up to the physical standards society provides.
“Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman is on a different journey but yet we are all beautiful?” she wrote.