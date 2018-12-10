Jana Kramer Shuts Down Cruel Comments Regarding Her Post-Baby Body

Shortly after giving birth to her second child, actress Jana Kramer is being shamed for her weight on social media.

Jana Kramer, the 35-year-old actress and country music singer, was happy to announce the birth of her second child, Jace Joseph Caussin, in November. Jace is the second child she shares with husband Mike Caussin, along with 2-year-old Jolie Rae. The singer is known for keeping her figure in tip top shape through a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise. However, when she shared an Instagram picture of the progress she’d made in losing her post-baby weight, not everyone was happy for her, according to Today.

Many Instagram users condemned Kramer for looking so thin so soon after having a baby, some even accusing her of having a tummy tuck to help her lose the weight. She received so many hateful comments that she had to crop the picture to hide the bottom half of her body. In a recent post she opened up about the rude comments she received and fought back against body shamers.

“I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped. It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be,” she began her lengthy caption.

Kramer went on to discuss the difficult delivery she had undergone, which required a C-section. She also opened up about the various other surgeries she had to endure prior to the birth of her son, including an appendectomy and gallbladder surgery. Despite the different medical issues she has faced in the past, she is proud of her body and how far it has come.

As the mother of a young girl, she hopes to spread body positivity and teach her daughter the value of being confident in her own skin.

“Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, the heal different, they react different, they simply look different,” Kramer wrote. “Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way?”

The former One Tree Hill star hopes to convey the message that there is no need to tear down others in the process of comparing. Everyone is on a different health and fitness journey and what may work for others, doesn’t work for everybody. She encourages women to stop trying to live up to the physical standards society provides.

“Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman is on a different journey but yet we are all beautiful?” she wrote.