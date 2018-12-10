Drake Shows Off Massive New Owl Tattoo

It's another owl tattoo for the Canadian rapper.

Drake has just added to his extensive collection of body art with another owl tattoo. The rapper showed off his new ink on Instagram, according to a recent report from Billboard.

The owl clearly holds a significant meaning for the Canadian-born rapper. He uses the animal as the logo for his record label and clothing line, both under the October’s Very Own (OVO) umbrella. The rapper also regularly mentions his OVO family on his tracks and the logo has been featured in several of his music videos. This new tattoo could be a tribute to his crew and a reminder of all he’s built over the years.

The rapper took to Instagram to post a quick video of himself relaxing in a pool in Turks & Caicos, according to a report from E! News. During the clip, the rapper can be heard rapping to Smiley’s “A Tape to Remember” with a fruity-looking drink in hand. While some fans were captivated by Drake’s glowing skin and even requested his skincare routine, other fans were distracted by the newest addition adorning the rapper’s chest.

After the video, the rapper gave fans a better view of the tattoo when he posted a shirtless photo of himself to his Instagram Story. The rapper can be standing in front of a mirror wearing swimming trunks with his toned abs on full display.

“Last week I had nothing,” he captioned the clip on Instagram.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Drake is already making big plans for Christmas with his son Adonis.

“Drake has already started Christmas shopping for gifts for his son Adonis, he is planning an epic holiday celebration,” a source close to Drake shared with HL.

“Drake feels like the holidays are all about family and so he is planning on spending quality time with his boy. Even though the boy is very young, Drake wants to make sure he feels the holiday spirit. Drake has so much to be thankful for this year and he is looking forward to sharing everything with his young son over the holiday.”

View this post on Instagram Corleone A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:34pm PST

Speaking of things to be thankful for, the 2019 Grammy nominations were recently announced and the rapper managed to secure seven nominations, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. These nominations made Drake the second most-nominated person for the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar landed the number one spot with eight nominations.