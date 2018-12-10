Who Is Tayshia Adams Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season With Colton Underwood?

ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season debuts in January and the network has revealed that a gal named Tayshia Adams will be one of the bachelorettes competing for Colton Underwood’s final rose. Gossip king Reality Steve has suggested that Tayshia may be around for a while and fans are anxious to learn more about her.

Tayshia Adams’ ABC profile details that she is 28-years-old and lives in Corona Del Mar, California. The Bachelor contestant graduated from Concordia University-Irvine in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in biology medical science, according to her LinkedIn page.

Adams’ ABC page says she works as a phlebotomist, meaning she draws blood in clinics or hospitals. However, her LinkedIn currently details that she works as an executive assistant in human resources for Unlimited PEO Solutions, while Reality Steve indicated that she’s been working at Soul Cycle in Newport Beach. Once the season begins, viewers will surely get a bit more clarity on exactly what Tayshia has been doing in terms of a career in recent months.

Tayshia was reportedly married once before to a man named Josh Bourelle. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Bourelle filed for divorce in October 2017 and it sounds as if the divorce was finalized in December 2017. Not much has emerged yet about this previous relationship, although it seems likely that it’ll be discussed as she gets to know Colton this season.

This Bachelor contestant’s profile reveals that she enjoys wine tasting and volunteering at her church. Tayshia’s Instagram page is still set as private, but she has a phrase in French in her bio about how you are your only limit. The bio also has a reference to a psalm she finds to be particularly meaningful to her.

(SPOILER): Colton’s 1-on-1 date today in Denver was with someone I hadn’t released to you yet, Tayshia Adams. They were walking around Union Station with his dog Sniper and got ice cream. This pic is at Milk Market. Tayshia is 28 and lives in Orange County, CA. pic.twitter.com/sLuUlGHVPr — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 22, 2018

There has been some buzz thanks to Reality Steve that Tayshia had a somewhat serious boyfriend very soon after she split from her husband. In addition, the word is that Adams was involved with someone seriously enough to be vacationing with them until very close to the time that Colton’s season started filming.

Is this Bachelor contestant pursuing a relationship with Underwood for the right reasons? It sounds as if there’s a lot more to learn about this bachelorette, but it also seems that Colton will be fairly taken with her.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve for this 2019 season hint that there are some major twists and turns on the way, and Tayshia Adams may be involved in some of the major drama said to be on the way. Colton Underwood’s journey to find love begins airing on ABC on Monday, January 7, and spoilers suggest that Tayshia is one lady to keep an eye on as things progress.