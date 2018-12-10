Who Is Cassie Randolph Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season With Colton Underwood?

Cassie Randolph is one of the ladies who will be vying for Colton Underwood’s final rose this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. Gossip guru Reality Steve has mentioned that she may well be one to keep an eye on during Colton’s journey to find love and fans will be anxious to know more about her.

According to Cassie Randolph’s bio on ABC’s site, this Bachelor contestant is 23-years-old and hails from Huntington Beach, California. Cassie loves to surf and spend time on the beach, and she is working on a master’s degree in speech pathology via the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Randolph hopes to eventually have a private practice where she works with kids in the speech pathology field.

Gossip king Reality Steve details that Randolph has been working as an ESL teacher for adults for a while. Her LinkedIn page details that Cassie received a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences from Biola University, a Christian university in La Mirada, near Los Angeles, California. The Bachelor contestant finished her undergraduate degree in 2016 and had a 3.75 cumulative grade point average.

Cassie has a younger sister named Michelle who is dating British actor Gregg Sulkin. His IMDb page details that he’s been in quite a few television shows over the past decade, including Wizards of Wavery Place, Pretty Little Liars, Faking It, and Runaways. Sulkin was previously linked romantically to actress Bella Thorne, and Cassie’s sister Michelle is pursuing acting roles herself.

Randolph seems to be extremely close to her younger sister, but it looks like she’s very close to her entire family. An Instagram photo she shared about a year ago shows her with her parents, Amy and Matt, and her younger brother Landon in addition to her sister Michelle.

As Bachelor fans know, Colton himself is passionate about kids. He runs a charity that focuses on helping those living with cystic fibrosis, a cause that his cousin Harper inspired due to her own experience of living with the condition. With his foundation, Underwood spends a lot of time helping children in particular. Could that passion for working with kids be a catalyst for Underwood and Randolph to hit it off this winter?

Viewers will have to tune in to see how the chemistry is between Colton and Cassie when ABC’s next Bachelor season premieres on Monday, January 7. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, fans will be seeing quite a bit of Cassie Randolph and she just might be the bachelorette who snags that final rose of Colton Underwood’s.