‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: The Walls Close In On Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 10 through 14 bring surprises and difficulties for Genoa City’s finest as everybody prepares for the coming holiday celebrations.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a surprise when Billy (Jason Thompson) admits he wants Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) back despite everything that happened between them, according to She Knows Soaps. Now, Phyllis is with Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Billy thinks their relationship is merely a public relations move for Black Horse and Jabot. Jack isn’t so sure that Billy is right, though.

Speaking of Jack, he pursues Kerry (Alice Johnson) and ultimately he makes a big move and ends up romancing her under the mistletoe. Perhaps he’ll end up ringing in the new year with a brand new relationship. It’s been quite a while since Jack has had something serious going on with his love life.

As for Phyllis, she hides the fact that she met with Billy from Nick. However, when Billy makes his big plea for a reunion, Phyllis has some second thoughts about that possibility. After all, Billy did end up sleeping with her daughter Summer (Hunter King), and that’s a fact that is difficult to overlook.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets a huge shock when she wakes up next to J.T.’s bloody clothes. The walls are closing in on her, and Victor (Eric Braeden) is missing. She’s trying to throw Rey (Jordi Vilauso) off Victor’s scent, and in doing so, she decides to cozy up to his wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), according to the Inquisitr. Unfortunately, Nikki faces temptation, and in the end, she loses out and falls off the wagon. Later, Mia makes trouble, which seems like something she’s incredibly good at doing.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is surprised to see her son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Unfortunately, he’s angry about his dad, and when he finds out that Victor is the prime suspect, Reed nearly goes out of control with rage.

We’re going through the #YR archives for #ThrowbackThursday and found this sweet snap of @DanielGoddard and @ChristelAdnana getting ready for the holidays! How cute are they?? ???? pic.twitter.com/M1YMR62q28 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 6, 2018

Fen (Zach Tinker) gets a wake-up call from his mother, Lauren (Tracey Bregman). She seems supportive of his plans to become a musician, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to live without some type of money coming in. However, when Abby (Melissa Ordway) works to get ahead, Lola (Sasha Calle) gets an opportunity to cater a private dinner for Devon (Bryton James). Fenmore also steps in to help Lola as a server, and they spend some time together, which may not be a great thing for Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself in an awkward position. Just after she decides to break things off with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), she gets a call that the Fab Four kidnapped Tessa and left her stranded in the woods. Mariah goes to pick up her girlfriend and is horrified at what her mother participated in, which means they have some serious issues. Ultimately, Sharon (Sharon Case) comes clean.