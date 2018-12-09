‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Says She & Tyler Baltierra Aren’t Getting Divorced

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sparking some major concern among fans. The couple has revealed — via the MTV reality series — their decision to separate and live in different homes, and it seems that they are still living separately now, despite the fact that Cate is pregnant.

According to a recent report by Daily Mail, Catelynn Lowell took to her Instagram account this week to share a bit of a rant about Tyler Baltierra, their relationship status, and the divorce rumors.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE!,” Catelynn wrote via social media, but later deleted the comments.

As many fans will remember, Lowell entered rehab following some struggles with her mental health, and thoughts of suicide. The rehab stint came just after she had suffered a miscarriage. Cate headed off to treatment and left Tyler at home in Michigan to take care of their daughter, Nova.

Catelynn then spent the next few months in and out of rehab, and when she returned, it was Tyler’s turn to fall apart. Baltierra revealed to his therapist about the stresses of his life, and how hard it had been for him while his wife was in treatment across the country.

Following relationship issues, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra found out that they were expecting another child together, and then decided it would be healthy for their relationship to spend some time apart.

The separation is currently playing out on Teen Mom OG, and fans have been going wild with speculation on the internet, which has seemingly started to nag at both Catelynn and Tyler, who have commented on their separation via social media.

However, for now, it seems that Lowell and Baltierra are not planning to end their marriage, but are simply looking for ways to heal their issues, both in their marriage and within themselves, as Tyler has also been open about his mental health struggles and suicide attempt in the past.

Fans can see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s marriage drama, personal lives, family issues, and pregnancy when Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.