‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, December 10: Taylor Confides In Ridge & Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 10, reveal that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will open up to her family, per Soaps. The psychiatrist has battled many demons, including alcohol, but she is really struggling to accept that she is capable of trying to kill someone in cold blood. She will turn to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as she tries to come to grips with what she did.

Taylor’s secret is out thanks to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He told his wife that Taylor shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Believing that her mother may be in trouble, Hope (Annika Noelle) then went on to tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). The blonde wasted no time in confronting her longtime rival, telling her that she doesn’t believe that she should be around Kelly (Zoe Pennington), per Inquisitr.

Steffy was also forced to tell her dad the truth about Taylor. She broke down in tears and told Ridge that it was her mother who shot Dollar Bill in the back. Ridge was supportive from the start and later told Brooke that he totally understood where Taylor was coming from and would have done the same in her position.

We just ❤️ when these two are both in Los Angeles on #BoldandBeautiful. Tweet these rivals some love. ???? pic.twitter.com/izWRDTo6m8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 5, 2018

After a night partying away with Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), Taylor will take a moment to reflect on the past week. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will turn to her former husband and daughter and tell them her deepest fears.

When she arrived back in L.A., Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that the brunette broke down in tears, as she told Steffy that she was afraid that Bill would break his promise and call the cops on her. At that time, she said that she did not want to go to prison and that she wanted to see her granddaughter growing up.

However, at some level, Taylor must also fear that she is losing her mind. As a highly respected psychiatrist, she must also fear that she is losing her sanity. Bold and the Beautiful fans have already noted that she has remarked on the fact that she cannot remember hearing the gunshot when she shot Bill, but that Liam can. She has also said that she recalls going to Bill’s house with the intention of speaking to him only. She said that not a word was spoken that night when she shot him.

For a renowned psychiatrist who addressed crowds at conferences, such as the one that Reese attended, the thought that she lost control of herself must fill her with anxiety. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to watch Taylor’s tearful admission. Then check back with Inquisitr for the weekly spoilers, casting news, and recaps.