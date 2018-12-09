Dog Guards Burned Home For Weeks After California Wildfires

An Anatolian Shepherd dog named Madison guarded his burned home for almost a month until the owner was let back into area.

When Andrea Gaylord was finally allowed back into the area where her home burned to the ground in the California fires, she had a surprise waiting. The wildfires in California devastated her neighborhood but one family member never gave up waiting. Her dog Madison was faithfully guarding the property where her house once stood.

The dog was still waiting for its owner when Andrea Gaylord was allowed back this week since fleeing on November 8. Folks who lived in Paradise were finally allowed back to assess the damage to their property.

Andrea Gaylord had tears in her eyes when seeing Madison guarding the property as if nothing ever happened. The fire decimated the town of 27,000. An animal rescuer responded to Gaylord’s request to help Madison.

Several days after Gaylord left the area, a report surfaced that the Anatolian Shepherd was spotted, according to the New York Post. The rescue workers in the area made sure to leave food and water out for the dog every day.

Shayla Sullivan, the animal rescuer that agreed to help Gaylord, saw Madison. The outdoor guard dog was apprehensive and kept his distance from her. Sullivan still left food and water for the dog every day.

When Gaylord returned this week, there was Madison and the dog came over to Gaylord for a tear-filled reunion. Madison was just one of many pets displaced or lost in the California wildfires.

A dog that survived the catastrophic #wildfire in Northern California apparently protected the ruins of his home for almost a month until his owner returned.#CampFire #Doghttps://t.co/1VQME3eUzc — Common Raven (@Bewickwren) December 9, 2018

Social media became a vital tool for reuniting owners and their pets over the last few months. Some pet owners were lucky to find their cat or dogs were rescued and waiting at shelters for their owners to come and get them. Others weren’t so lucky and just perished in the raging fires.

Rescue workers looking for people would happen across pets and rescue them as well. One firefighter found an injured cat and held on tightly to the pet until animal control arrived to take custody of the cat. As seen below, the cat looked as if it had been through a tough time.

As I was getting into Paradise this morning I came across a firefighter who found an injured cat. He was holding tightly onto the cat while animal control arrived. #CampFire @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qtX7tWpAcM — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 10, 2018

Madison is one of two dogs owned by Gaylord. Sullivan helped locate Madison’s brother Miquel and he was taken to a shelter. Sullivan said, “If [the evacuees] can’t be there I’m going to be and I’m not going to give up on their animal until they can get back in.”

Gaylord had Miquel with her when they returned to the property this week to get Madison. The proud owner of the two dogs made a statement.

“Imagine the loyalty of hanging in in the worst of circumstances and being here waiting. Their instinctual job is to watch the flocks and we’re part of them. It’s a comforting feeling.”

When Gaylord returned to the property looking for Madison this week, she had a box of Wheat Thin crackers with her. She said that these crackers are Madison’s favorite treats. Madison is now with Gaylord and Miquel after the guard dog’s long ordeal.