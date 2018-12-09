Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Could Get Pregnant Together Again Soon, Per ‘ET’

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner went through their first pregnancies together earlier this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars welcomed daughters just two months apart, and they could soon be pregnant at the same time again.

According to a December 7 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both planning their second pregnancies, and it seems that the sisters could welcome new little bundles of joy around the same time yet again.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson is “good” at the moment, and that now that they’ve made through some “dark times” after she gave him a second chance following his shocking cheating scandal back in April. “They’re really so in love.”

The insider goes on to say that it was difficult to get pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson, and that she knows it could be a long process again this time. However, she’s not going to put any pressure on herself as she and Tristan try to conceive again.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, back in February, is also said to be planning to extend her family.

Jenner and Scott are allegedly waiting to try to get pregnant until the rapper’s Astroworld Tour is over later this year, but they reportedly want to have another child in the near future so that Stormi has a sibling that is close to her own age.

The source reveals that Kylie is extremely happy with her life. She loves being a mother, has a business that is extremely fulfilling and successful, and is completely head-over-heels in love with Travis.

“Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way. It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation,” the source dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s motherhood journey when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.