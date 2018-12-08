‘The Walking Dead’ Shares Meme Parodying ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The popular AMC drama is getting in on the 'Endgame' meme fun.

Since the Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped yesterday morning, memes have run rampant on social media. While most users are sharing images of people crying and other dramatic moments, The Walking Dead Twitter account took matters into its own hands and shared one of the funniest memes seen so far.

A brief clip in the Endgame trailer shows Bruce Banner standing in front of screen projections of superheroes who are missing or presumed dead after Thanos’ infamous snap, now known as the Decimation. One of the projected faces is Scott Lang (Ant-Man), who fans know is still alive and well after the events of Infinity War. Peter Parker is also displayed and marked as missing, but unbeknownst to Banner, he was wisped away on Titan in the arms of Tony Stark. Shuri of Wakanda also pops up on-screen marked as missing, and her fate is unknown to fans at this point in time. She has been confirmed as alive by Angela Bassett, but not Marvel themselves.

Parodying this specific scene, The Walking Dead shared the image of Bruce Banner in front of the projections but replaced the faces of Scott Lang, Peter Parker, and Shuri with those of Jesus and Jadis/Anne from their own show.

Jesus, of course, died in the recent mid-season finale after being killed by the Whisperers. Anne disappeared alongside Rick Grimes in a helicopter in the same finale and headed off to no-one-knows-where.

Wow, this was a little too soon #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/V2uCJmHVZx — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 7, 2018

“Wow, this was a little too soon,” the account tweeted with the photo.

The tweet was shared over 900 times with over 5,600 likes. Fans began commenting on the tweet, agreeing that it was too soon. One popular response included a gif of the long-deceased Glenn saying “Oh, come on!” over and over again. Another included a short clip of Negan looking extremely upset. Some fans commented on the tweet that Rick should have been included on the screen as well and joked that the Twitter account needed to fix the image.

The actor who played Jesus, Tom Payne, also retweeted the image and captioned it with several shocked and crying emojis. Tom left The Walking Dead after his character was no longer in the forefront and became another secondary character left in the background.

Here's your first look at the poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26, 2019! pic.twitter.com/sMJPdwLPed — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 7, 2018

The Walking Dead returns to AMC in February.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.