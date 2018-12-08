Kylie Jenner Adorably Kisses Daughter Stormi In Latest Instagram Snapshot

It certainly seems as though Kylie Jenner is one proud mama!

Earlier today, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a sweet mother/daughter moment with her hundreds of millions of followers. In the post, Jenner included two photos of herself and her baby girl, Stormi. The first photo of the pair shows Jenner dipping her young daughter towards the ground as she lays a big smooch on her cheek. You can’t see much of the baby in the photo, but she is rocking a cute pink beanie.

Jenner looks comfy and casual in a matching pair of grey sweatpants along with a grey sweatshirt. The lipkit mogul accessorizes her look with a pair of fresh white sneakers and a red beanie.

The second photo in the deck shows Stormi sitting up and looking over her mom’s shoulder as Jenner plants a kiss on her cheek yet again. In this particular image, Stormi’s full outfit can be seen and it looks like she’s matching her mother, all the way down to the shoes.

A private jet is also visible in the background of the photo and it appears as though they’re jet-setting somewhere yet again. So far, the image has gained Jenner a lot of attention with over 1.8 million likes in addition to 11,000 plus comments within just an hour of the post going live. Some fans commented on their matching outfits while others commented on the sweet mother/daughter moment.

“Best mom and daughter duo,” one fan commented.

“This is the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

“I wish I was Stormi,” another wrote.

And the sweet photo comes amid some drama in Jenner’s life. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, photos of what appeared to be Travis Scott kissing another woman surfaced and made its rounds around the internet. A little bit later, a YouTuber came forward, saying that the photo was actually of him and he was playing a prank.

But before Jenner found out that the photos were actually staged, she had a little bit of a freak out, thinking that the same thing happened to her as what happened to big sis Khloe Kardashian.

“Kylie was crying. No one could really believe it, because they didn’t think that Travis would be so stupid to cheat on her and mess up everything he has right now,” a source close to Jenner shared.

“She was flipping out, and now wants to shut down her social media. To her it was not funny at all.”

However, it looks like Jenner doesn’t have any plans to shut down her social media accounts anytime soon, especially considering the fact that she’s already posted three photos on her page today.