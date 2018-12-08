Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Spend The Day Together Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are seemingly still going strong despite rumors that Kourtney Kardashian has been a source of conflict in their relationship.

According to a December 7 report by Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Riche were spotted out together in Beverly Hills over the weekend, and they looked happy to be together, although rumors are running wild that Sofia is unhappy with Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie and Disick were spotted in matching all-black ensembles during a day out on Friday. Sofia was spotted wearing a pair of black leggings, an oversize, black, long-sleeved sweater, and black knee-high boots for the outing. She also donned a pair of large hoop earrings and a chunky cross necklace as her caramel-colored hair was pulled back into a classic ponytail.

Meanwhile, Scott was spotted wearing a black shirt, dark pants, and a navy blue coat over top. He also sported a pair of sunglasses as he and Sofia left a dermatology office together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the pair were at the office so that Sofia could work on having one of her tattoos removed. Richie took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to reveal that she was getting rid of some ink, and even shared a photo of herself with her doctor. However, she did not reveal which tattoo she was having removed, or why.

Meanwhile, rumors are running wild that Sofia Richie is furious with Kourtney Kardashian for posting multiple photos of herself with Scott Disick on Instagram as of late, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Most recently, Kardashian shared a photo of herself striking a sexy pose on her bed while wearing a skimpy black dress as Disick sat next to her with their daughter, Penelope. “Co-parenting,” Kourt captioned the snapshot. Sources are now claiming that Richie believes Kardashian is jealous of her relationship with Disick.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is jealous of her relationship with Scott and will do anything to come between them. Sofia was enjoying a wonderful night celebrating Hanukkah with Scott and a few friends at the same time Kourtney posted the picture of her laying in bed next to him. Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!