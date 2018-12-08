‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nikki Struggles To Survive!

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video shows that the holidays will prove to be a wild ride in Genoa City, and several residents confront massive problems. The worst, though, is for Nikki Newman.

It’s the Christmas season, and the halls are decked in Genoa City. Lola (Sasha Calle) reveals she’s with her favorite guy, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and it’s her favorite season of the year. It looks like these two may be setting up for a super romantic holiday season if Kyle plays his cards right. Of course, there’s always that concern of buying the perfect gift for a first Christmas together. Hopefully Kyle doesn’t blow it.

However, it seems like Lola and Kyle may be the only ones who are happy during the end of 2018. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has serious issues with her mother Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon participated in kidnapping Tessa (Cait Fairbanks.) Mariah planned to break up with her girlfriend over lies and a lack of trust, but Sharon’s actions, along with those of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), end up pushing Mariah back into Tessa’s arms. Now Mariah is angry that Sharon crossed such a line.

Cheers to the weekend! ???? What do you think is coming up next week on #YR? pic.twitter.com/i4z1Y9g8hY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Victoria obviously has a problem on her hands. Both her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) and her ex-husband Billy (Jason Thompson) agree. It could be the fact that she has an angry teenager, Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau), returning hellbent on finding justice for his murdered father. With trying to cover up her role in J.T.’s murder and throw Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) off his idea that Victor (Eric Braeden) is the main suspect, Victoria’s cup is overflowing in a bad way.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) does not look thrilled with Arturo (Jason Canela). He says “this, isn’t going to end well for anybody.” Based on the look on Abby’s face, Arturo is right, but she looks bound and determined to try it anyway. It probably has something to do with Arturo’s sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez.) Given Mia and Arturo’s past, perhaps Abby should listen to her boyfriend.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is back in the bottle and needs a miracle to survive, according to Inquisitr. Her drinking is out of control, and Rey will not back off his investigation into J.T.’s murder. It gets to the point where Nikki declines to answer any more questions without her lawyer, which should be a serious clue to Rey that she knows a lot more than she has admitted to so far.