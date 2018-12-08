Sofia Richie Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is Jealous & Spiteful Over Scott Disick Relationship, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie is allegedly reaching her breaking point with Kourtney Kardashian. As many fans know, Sofia is dating Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and things have reportedly been getting tense between them as of late.

According to a Dec. 8 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is sick and tired of Kourtney Kardashian posting photos of herself with Scott Disick on social media, and she believes that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is just jealous and being spiteful.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is jealous of her relationship with Scott and will do anything to come between them. Sofia was enjoying a wonderful night celebrating Hanukkah with Scott and a few friends at the same time Kourtney posted the picture of her laying in bed next to him. Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Richie reportedly believes that she had done everything she can to have a good relationship with Kardashian for the sake of her romance with Disick, as well as the children he and Kourt share together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Sofia feels she’s done everything in her power to remain on good terms with Kourtney, has always been kind to her children, has never said or done anything mean or nasty, and Kourtney continues to be hurtful,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been posting multiple photos of herself with Scott Disick via her Instagram account over the past month.

The reality star has posted photos from the pair’s family vacation to Bali with the children, and a family photo of the group celebrating Thanksgiving Day together. However, it was the photo of Kourt lounging in bed while wearing a skimpy black dress as Scott and their daughter, Penelope, sat next to her that seemingly sent Sofia Richie over the edge.

Meanwhile, sources are now revealing that Kardashian does not care about what Richie thinks of her social media snapshots, and is going to continue to post whatever she wants, whenever she wants without a care about how it will come across or make Sofia feel.

Insiders claim that Kourt is not trying to hurt Sofia, but is simply living her life for herself and no one else.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!