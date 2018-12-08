Sofia Richie Has Tattoo Removed Amid Rumors Of Problems With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is having some ink removed from her body. The model revealed via social media this week that she was having a tattoo removal done as rumors that she and boyfriend Scott Disick may be on the rocks surfaced online.

According to a Dec. 8 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram story to reveal to her followers that she was having a tattoo removed by Dr. Simon Ourian.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, posted a photo of herself with Dr. Ourian with the caption, “A little tattoo removal with @simonourianmd1. So good to see you.”

In the black and white photograph, Sofia is seen cozying up to Dr. Ourian, who wears scrubs. Richie wears an all black ensemble, which includes a long-sleeved sweater, black knee-high boots, and dark pants.

She dons a pair of large hoop earrings, and a thick chain with a cross pendant around her neck. She wears her hair back in a messy bun, and smiles for the photo in front of Epione, a skincare clinic that is a hot spot for celebrities.

While Richie did not reveal what tattoo she was having removed, or why, she does have an array of ink which includes several small markings on her finds and the word “Clarity” on her neck. She also has her brother’s initials on her left thumb.

The tattoo removal comes just after it was reported that Sofia Richie is getting fed up with her boyfriend Scott Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, posting photos of him on her Instagram account.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian has been posting several photos of Disick online as of late. In the past month, Kourt has shared family snaps of she and Scott with their children during a vacation to Bali together, and as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day.

This week, Kourtney posted a photograph of herself striking a sexy pose in a racy black dress as she lounged on a bed with Scott and their son, Reign, which reportedly angered Sofia.

“Sofia feels disrespected and uncomfortable with Kourtney’s Instagram pics and constant reminders of how close she and Scott remain. Sofia does not like it at all when Kourtney posts pics with Scott,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Uncomfortable is definitely the feelings Sofia is feeling but she is learning to expect it from Scott because to him it’s keeping the peace and he doesn’t always take Sofia’s feelings to heart,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!