Reeses Peanut Butter Cups Superfan Takes His Love For The Candy To The Next Level

A Tennessee man decorates his car to look like his favorite candy.

Just about everyone loves chocolate but few have an appreciation for it like Lavoy Sales, a Tennessee car detailer who decorated his car in tribute to Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, according to Today. Sales’ vehicle was wrapped from top to bottom in the Reeses logo, so naturally it turned a few heads around town. Before long photos of it were circulating social media, catching the attention of the Hershey Company themselves. The company decided to go on a hunt to find the owner of the car who was undeniably their biggest superfan.

Hershey took their search to the next level by posting giant billboards around Tennessee with a picture of the decked out car. “Is this your car? Last seen in Nashville,” billboards read with a phone number for the owner to call in order to be recognized. Before long the company got a call from a local news station, identifying Sales as the owner of the car. “When I found out who it was, I was so excited I couldn’t wait until Wednesday morning,” said Kaylee Dugan, Hershey’s associate manager of earned media. “I called him that night, and we had an hour-long conversation.”

5 billboards to find 1 Reese’s superfan. Yes, we really want to find this car owner. #NotSorry #ReesesCar pic.twitter.com/ylvxdOAbjt — REESE'S (@reeses) December 3, 2018

As it turns out, Sales’ love for the popular candy goes even deeper. The man uses Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, of all things, to bring joy to strangers all over town. Every weekend Sales, along with his wife and their two daughters, go out and purchase a huge assortment of Reeses chocolate. They then go around town handing them out to strangers in hopes of making their day.

As if he needed to do more to prove his superfan status, Sales even decorated his Christmas tree with packages of the candy. The picture of the strange tree soon made its rounds through social media causing others to try to one-up him. One internet user claims he named his child ‘Reese’ in order to show appreciation for the Hershey chocolate brand. Meanwhile, one Twitter user posted a picture showing a permanent Reeses Peanut Butter Cup tattoo he got in tribute to the candy. “A car is cool but temporary. A tattoo shows love and is forever,” the user said.

The chocolate company is making plans to send representatives out to Tennessee to visit Sales and his family. They will likely receive their own Reeses merchandise as well as of course plenty of the candy itself. Hopefully the superfan family will not grow tired of the chocolate brand anytime soon.